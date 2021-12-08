D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $416.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.64 and its 200 day moving average is $340.29. The stock has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

