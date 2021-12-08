Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.20 ($109.21).

ETR DAI opened at €86.81 ($97.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. Daimler has a 52 week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

