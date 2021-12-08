Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €82.00 ($92.13) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAI. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.20 ($109.21).

ETR DAI opened at €86.81 ($97.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.61. Daimler has a one year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a one year high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

