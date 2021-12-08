DAOstack Hits One Day Volume of $255,804.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $255,804.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.79 or 0.99526600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00032869 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.38 or 0.00921691 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

