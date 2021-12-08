Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 39,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,327. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

