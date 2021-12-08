Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

