Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97.
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
