DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DVA stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

