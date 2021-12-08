DeFiChain 1-Day Volume Tops $9.90 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00010095 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $9.90 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

