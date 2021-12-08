DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $180,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

