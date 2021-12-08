DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $314.37 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,839 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $314,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 799,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 181,467 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

