DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $300,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.