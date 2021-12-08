DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $151,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.61, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.82 and its 200 day moving average is $604.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

