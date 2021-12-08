DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $110,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

