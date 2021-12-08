DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 39,836 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Facebook were worth $520,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.15 and its 200-day moving average is $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

