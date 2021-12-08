DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 135,798 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135,798 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $141,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

