Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $218.38

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.38 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 225.90 ($3.00), with a volume of 1829062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.20).

ROO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.11) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deliveroo to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.42) to GBX 392 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.40 ($4.82).

The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.64.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,559,299.48).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

