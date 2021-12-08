Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill Sells 3,470 Shares

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $100,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.