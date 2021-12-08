Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.38. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 170,943 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

