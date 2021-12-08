Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.38. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 170,943 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DNN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
