Desjardins Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.94.

RY stock opened at C$130.32 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$102.74 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$185.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

