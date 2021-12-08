Desjardins Downgrades AcuityAds (TSE:AT) to Hold

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

AT stock opened at C$4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$3.97 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$274.69 million and a PE ratio of 20.59.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

