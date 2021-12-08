Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

Shares of TD opened at C$94.90 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.72 and a 12-month high of C$96.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.89. The stock has a market cap of C$172.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

