Dev Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,720.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,720.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00004099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

