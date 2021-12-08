DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $558.40 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,875 shares of company stock valued at $23,200,398. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

