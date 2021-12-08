DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $558.40 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $582.10 and a 200-day moving average of $509.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,875 shares of company stock valued at $23,200,398. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

