Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.11.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.