DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,090.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and $39,090.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $847.37 or 0.01665249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.91 or 0.00383027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00218900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,634 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

