Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lifted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,816. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05.

