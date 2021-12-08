Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

