Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

