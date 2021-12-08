Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 178,864 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $676.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

