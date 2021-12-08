DMScript Hits Market Cap of $275,853.20 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $275,853.20 and approximately $1,435.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.