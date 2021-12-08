DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Up 8.6%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 9,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 147,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCGO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

