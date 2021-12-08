DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 265,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,966,010 shares.The stock last traded at $144.06 and had previously closed at $135.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.