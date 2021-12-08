Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.
Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
