Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

