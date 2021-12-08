Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

