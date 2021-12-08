Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, a diversified business structure and healthy demand in the quarters ahead. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2022, the company expects year-over-year sales growth of 8-12% and earnings of $2.57-$2.73 per share (higher than $2.32 generated in fiscal 2021). However, softness at the company’s On-Road business is concerning. Higher costs related to raw material, labor and freight are expected to be a headwind in fiscal 2022. This is likely to lead the gross margin to decline 50 to 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

