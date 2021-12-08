Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $243,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

