Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,829,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.11.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $297.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,739,001. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

