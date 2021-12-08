Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 257,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 191,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.