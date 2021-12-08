Douglas W. Schnitzer Acquires 317,525 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 3,621,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,195. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.