Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

