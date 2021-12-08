Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 210.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

