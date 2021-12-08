Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 257,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

