DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.