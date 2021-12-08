Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DYNDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

