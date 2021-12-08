Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE DX opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,858,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

