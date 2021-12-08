ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.84.

TSE:ECN opened at C$11.74 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 183.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.32%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

