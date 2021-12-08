Edgeware (EDG) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,569,834,387 coins and its circulating supply is 5,906,210,897 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

