Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,207 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Educational Development worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of EDUC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.