Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
