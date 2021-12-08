Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.84.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.